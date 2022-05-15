Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shots fired incident in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Police investigate shots-fired incident
Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder...
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects
Deputies searching for wanted man
Man wanted in home break-ins, vehicle thefts captured
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that extremism "spreads like a virus."
Hochul calls out extremism in supermarket shooting's aftermath
Bobcat bursts into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing cat bursts into home, attacks resident
Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
McConnell, GOP senators to visit Helsinki amid NATO talks
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Feds interview Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect’s parents