Police searching for missing woman with dementia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75, a white female with brown eyes and blonde hair.

She is missing from the Huntington area of Cabell county since around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officials say she’s in the early stages of dementia.

She’s described at 5′5″ and 140 pounds. According to a police report, she was last seen walking eastbound in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.

If found or if you have any information, you’re asked to contact Huntington Police.

