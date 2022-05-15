Advertisement

Police searching for missing woman with dementia

A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75, a white female with brown eyes and blonde hair.

She is missing from the Huntington area of Cabell county since around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officials say she’s in the early stages of dementia.

She’s described at 5′5″ and 140 pounds. According to a police report, she was last seen walking eastbound in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.

If found or if you have any information, you’re asked to contact Huntington Police.

