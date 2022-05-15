Reds throw no hitter.....and still lose
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSAZ) - In a season where Cincinnati has found many ways to lose a game, they came up with another one Sunday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Reds pitching managed a combined no-hitter between Hunter Greene and Art Warren but still fell to the Pirates 1-0. They scored in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Ke’Bryan Hayes fielders choice.
Hunter Greene threw seven and a third innings and had nine strikeouts as the Reds fall to 9-26 on the year. They have Monday off and play at Cleveland for the Ohio Cup.
