Reds throw no hitter.....and still lose

The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves.(MGN)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSAZ) - In a season where Cincinnati has found many ways to lose a game, they came up with another one Sunday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Reds pitching managed a combined no-hitter between Hunter Greene and Art Warren but still fell to the Pirates 1-0. They scored in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Ke’Bryan Hayes fielders choice.

Hunter Greene threw seven and a third innings and had nine strikeouts as the Reds fall to 9-26 on the year. They have Monday off and play at Cleveland for the Ohio Cup.

