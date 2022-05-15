Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

