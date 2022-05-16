Advertisement

Crash closes one lane of I-77 South

There were no injuries when a box truck clipped the back of a semi and went off I-77 South...
There were no injuries when a box truck clipped the back of a semi and went off I-77 South Monday morning near the Tuppers Cr. exit in Sissonville.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane of I-77 South is closed near Tuppers Creek in Sissonville after a crash.

The crash happened a little after 7 Monday morning. The slow lane is shutdown.

A box truck went off I-77 South and hit the hillside. Deputies say the box truck was attempting to pass a semi at the same time a car was attempting to pass the box truck. The box truck driver attempted to get back into the slow lane, but clipped the back of the semi and went off the road way.

There were no injuries. It’s unclear how long it will take to get the box truck towed away.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects
Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man charged with murder

Latest News

The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station on County Road 450 in South Point.
One charged in gas station robbery, one suspect still on loose
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Kentucky State Police Post 9 to honor fallen troopers on Monday