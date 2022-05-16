Crash closes one lane of I-77 South

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane of I-77 South is closed near Tuppers Creek in Sissonville after a crash.

The crash happened a little after 7 Monday morning. The slow lane is shutdown.

A box truck went off I-77 South and hit the hillside. Deputies say the box truck was attempting to pass a semi at the same time a car was attempting to pass the box truck. The box truck driver attempted to get back into the slow lane, but clipped the back of the semi and went off the road way.

There were no injuries. It’s unclear how long it will take to get the box truck towed away.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.