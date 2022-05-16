Advertisement

Kentucky State Police Post 9 to honor fallen troopers on Monday

(WBKO)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville will honor fallen troopers on Monday, May 16, in recognition of National Police Officers Memorial Week.

Officials will do a wreath presentation at the burial site of each trooper.

In 1980, 30-year-old Trooper Jerome S. Clifton was shot while trying to arrest a suspect in a domestic disturbance. Clifton later died from his injury. He was a nine-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Johnny Adkins was injured on November 19, 1995 while trying to arrest a suspect in Martin County. Adkins later died from his injury.

28-year-old Trooper Jonathan Leonard was killed in a two-car crash on US-119 in December 2006. Leonard served with Kentucky State Police for three years.

Friends, family and co-workers are invited to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shots fired incident in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Police investigate shots-fired incident
Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder...
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects
Deputies searching for wanted man
Man wanted in home break-ins, vehicle thefts captured

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - May 15
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - May 15
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions...
Reds throw no hitter.....and still lose
Standing with Ukraine at Camp Landing
Standing with Ukraine at Camp Landing