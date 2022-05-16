KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WKYT/KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy in Marshall County.

KSP said an incident happened around 3:10 p.m. EST in Marshall County. KFVS reports it happened in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

KSP said a person was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

They also said a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot on the scene. He has been identified as Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Chief Deputy Jody Cash. He served the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and was also a retired Kentucky State Police sergeant. Chief Deputy Cash's dedication to our community will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6Q2V9EREkZ — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) May 17, 2022

Police have not released any other details about the shooting and are still investigating.

Isaac Holland, who was working at the time of the shooting, said he did not see the shooting but heard the gunshots. He shared his reaction to the deadly incident.

“Nobody here expected that today because I sure didn’t. Why would somebody just go over there and start doing that? Especially right in front of police officers. He must have had a reason, I don’t know the reason, I don’t want to know the reason,” said Holland.

Ivan Zaragoza, another worker nearby the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, calls the incident scary.

“Being a small town, you never would think anything like that would ever happen. Its literally across the road, even a bullet could have easily gone through these windows and hurt someone, a customer, or us. It’s just crazy, not knowing even in a small town what could happen,” Zaragoza said.

Governor Andy Beshear posted a statement on Facebook on Monday about what happened.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers. This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT/KFVS. All rights reserved.