Man sentenced in manslaughter case

35-year-old Carl Dustin Pistole pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and robbery.
35-year-old Carl Dustin Pistole pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and robbery.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man from Lucasville has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and robbery in connection with a woman who was found dead lying on the side of the road back in January.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s office says Carl Dustin Pistole, 35, was sentenced to a definite sentence of 16 years in prison and an additional 5-year indefinite term for a total sentence of 16-21 years.

Police say Misty Sue Montgomery was found lying on the side of Robert Lucas Road just east of U.S. 23 in Lucasville Ohio on Dec. 30, 2020.

Passing motorists noticed Montgomery in the road, stopped to render aid, and called 911.

Montgomery died at the scene.

Investigators say it was determined Montgomery died as a result of blunt force trauma of unknown origin.

The investigation, officials say, revealed Pistole had been seen with Montgomery in the days and hours leading up to her death.

Pistole is said to have evaded authorities for several days, but was captured about a week after Montgomery died.

Police say their investigation concluded Pistole was responsible for Montgomery’s injuries.

