Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drug charges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison for drug crimes, according to the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Taskforce.

In January, Rockie Johnson, who’s in his mid-50s, was arrested after a drug bust in the 200 block of Egbert Road in Portsmouth. Among his charges were drug trafficking and possession.

Investigators say Johnson pled guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and having a weapon under disability.

Johnson has been sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison.

Among substances investigators seized were 131 grams of fentanyl and 77 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Johnson and an accomplice were getting drugs from people outside the area and “reselling the drugs to various addicts in the community.”

For previous coverage: Three arrested in drug raid

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.