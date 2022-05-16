Miss Discovery Trail on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Anastasia Jones-Burdick, a local candidate for the title of Miss West Virginia, is promoting the Miss America Organization, which is a year-round program for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable skills, and make a difference in their communities.

As she prepares for the Miss West Virginia competition on June 25th in Martinsburg, West Virginia, she serves the organization as an ambassador for the program’s benefits and serves her community through her initiative, Hungry for Change, which channels advocacy towards alleviating food insecurity in Appalachia and across the United States.

If you are interested in participating or supporting the Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization, more information can be found through the following media platforms: @missdiscoverytrail_mao on Instagram, Miss West Virginia Organization on Facebook, and https://www.missamerica.org.

