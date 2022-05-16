More than 100,000 voters cast their ballot ahead of Kentucky primary election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than 100,000 people have cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary election through early voting.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams anticipates voter turnout to be near 20%. Adams said a lower voter turnout is on par for elections without big ticketed races.

“Your vote counts much more in a time like right now, where we expect one in five voters [to visit the polls]. Your vote has much more of an impact. Don’t take it for granted,” Adams said.

Each county’s sample ballot is available online for voters to review prior to the polls opening.

Voter laws changed in 2020 requiring all voters to bring a photo ID or other form of ID to the polls.

In our region, two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Norma Kirk-McCormick and Bobby McCool, will compete for the same House seat after redistricting landed them in the same district.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

