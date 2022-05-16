Advertisement

More than 100,000 voters cast their ballot ahead of Kentucky primary election

Kentucky Primary Election Day Preview
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than 100,000 people have cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary election through early voting.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams anticipates voter turnout to be near 20%. Adams said a lower voter turnout is on par for elections without big ticketed races.

“Your vote counts much more in a time like right now, where we expect one in five voters [to visit the polls]. Your vote has much more of an impact. Don’t take it for granted,” Adams said.

Each county’s sample ballot is available online for voters to review prior to the polls opening.

Voter laws changed in 2020 requiring all voters to bring a photo ID or other form of ID to the polls.

In our region, two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Norma Kirk-McCormick and Bobby McCool, will compete for the same House seat after redistricting landed them in the same district.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns
The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station on County Road 450 in South Point.
Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin

Latest News

Honoring distinguished scholars at Huntington High
Honoring distinguished scholars at Huntington High
Felicia Roark said she feels "defeated" knowing her late father's wallet is missing.
‘It’s painful’: Crime victim searching for stolen wallet belonging to late father
Remembering the life and legacy of Coach Ed Miller
Remembering the life and legacy of Coach Ed Miller
Felicia Roark said she feels "defeated" knowing her late father's wallet is missing.
‘It’s painful’: Crime victim searching for stolen wallet belonging to late father