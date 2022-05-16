Advertisement

Mutli-county drug investigation ends with several convictions

Several people have been sentenced to prison on drug charges concluding a multi-county RICO case based out of Scioto County, Ohio.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several people have been sentenced to prison on drug charges concluding a multi-county RICO case based out of Scioto County, Ohio.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says that in total 16 people have been convicted of drug crimes as result of the investigation. Travis Grier has been sentenced to 15-to-16 years, and Michael Blair has been sentenced to 14-to-18 years.

The investigation began in June 2019 when the Drug Task Force began investigating drug transport trips from the Dayton area to locations around Portsmouth. Prosecutors say that the investigation stopped around 160 pounds of methamphetamine from hitting the streets.

Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman said in a statement: “This case could not have resulted in such success without the collaborative efforts of our various law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels. Their efforts to investigate and safely apprehend several suspects, seize evidence, analyze evidence, and prepare the case for trial took hundreds of hours of time and substantial resources. Our law enforcement agencies and their officers will continue to battle for this community, using every legal resource at our disposal.”

