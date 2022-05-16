Advertisement

One in custody, one on the run in gas station robbery

The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station on County Road 450 in South Point.
The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station on County Road 450 in South Point.(MGN)
By Shannon Litton
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says deputies responded to calls for a robbery at a gas station just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station on County Road 450 in South Point.

According to the employees at the gas station, two men came into the store and went behind the counter.

Store employees say the men told them they had a weapon, threatened them with bodily harm, and demanded cash from the register.

Once the register was opened, deputies say the men grabbed cash from it and started grabbing cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets before leaving the gas station.

That about the time deputies got to the scene, and witnessed two men taking off from the gas station and dropping cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Deputies then began a foot pursuit that went into the wooded area behind the store.

While they lost sight of one of the suspects, deputies say they were able to get the second suspect, Tyler Jeffrey Allen Workman, 25, of Huntington, W. Va.

He was caught near the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 450.

An extensive search of the area was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and multiple agencies to try and apprehend the other suspect.

K9 officers were also deployed, but authorities were not able to locate him.

Workman is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail for robbery, an F-2 offense.

He’s due to be arraigned in court Monday.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns
Huntington Police say two men robbed a business at gunpoint Friday.
Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects
Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man charged with murder

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
There were no injuries when a box truck clipped the back of a semi and went off I-77 South...
Crash closes one lane of I-77 South