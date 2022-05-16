One in custody, one on the run in gas station robbery

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says deputies responded to calls for a robbery at a gas station just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station on County Road 450 in South Point.

According to the employees at the gas station, two men came into the store and went behind the counter.

Store employees say the men told them they had a weapon, threatened them with bodily harm, and demanded cash from the register.

Once the register was opened, deputies say the men grabbed cash from it and started grabbing cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets before leaving the gas station.

That about the time deputies got to the scene, and witnessed two men taking off from the gas station and dropping cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Deputies then began a foot pursuit that went into the wooded area behind the store.

While they lost sight of one of the suspects, deputies say they were able to get the second suspect, Tyler Jeffrey Allen Workman, 25, of Huntington, W. Va.

He was caught near the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 450.

An extensive search of the area was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and multiple agencies to try and apprehend the other suspect.

K9 officers were also deployed, but authorities were not able to locate him.

Workman is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail for robbery, an F-2 offense.

He’s due to be arraigned in court Monday.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.