Police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old woman

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 75-year-old woman.

They say Beverly Jane Blankenship of Huntington has been missing since 4 p.m. Sunday.

She’s a white woman with brown eyes and blond hair. She’s five feet, five inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say she has early stages of Dementia.

If you see her, contact Huntington Police.

