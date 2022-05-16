Police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 75-year-old woman.

They say Beverly Jane Blankenship of Huntington has been missing since 4 p.m. Sunday.

She’s a white woman with brown eyes and blond hair. She’s five feet, five inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say she has early stages of Dementia.

If you see her, contact Huntington Police.

