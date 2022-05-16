Advertisement

Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin

A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are on scene of a crash in Clendenin.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Clendenin Police say a construction crew was busy tearing down a home in the 800 block of Reamer Road when a motorcycle on Reamer Road was coming down a hill.

The motorcycle was not able to stop in time and clipped the flagger with his motorcycle windshield.

The flagger has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

The driver of the motorcycle was not injured.

