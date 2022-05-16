Tuesday wants Top 10 billing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A changeable Monday started with dark clouds, gusty rain and thunder squalls only to end with glorious sunshine and refreshing breezes. Typical of May the weather pattern is in a state of flux which allows for day to day and even intra-day weather changes. So tighten your belt buckle as we experience a week of frequent weather changes.

Tonight a refreshing breeze will blow and the air will cool down markedly. By dawn lows will bottom in the low 50s with 40s common across the open country-side. Patches of fog will cap the river valley floors.

Tuesday is the pick day of the week with wall to wall sunshine (and a field of afternoon pancake flat clouds). With a gusty breeze the high of 80 will feel oh so good. That’s a recipe for a sunburn so lather up with sunblock, SPF 40 please!

Late Wednesday into Thursday a few waves of showers and thunder squalls will pass with locally heavy rains and pockets of strong winds. Localized high water and/or power hits can be expected.

Friday into Saturday a spell of heat arrives with 2 near 90 degree days only to be cut short of a heat wave by some rowdy Saturday into night thunderstorms.

