Advertisement

Body recovered from Ohio River

The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.(WSAZ/Jay Melvin)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews on Tuesday recovered a body from the Ohio River near Ashland, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Someone reported seeing the body around 11:30 a.m. from an area near downtown Ashland.

Crews confirm the body was removed from the river later Tuesday afternoon.

Additional details are unavailable. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.
Carrie Underwood announces concert dates
A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns

Latest News

Voters head to the polls for the Kentucky primary
Voters head to the polls in the Kentucky primary
The parade is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will highlight Noah and the community’s...
Community gets ready to welcome Noah Thompson home
Close to 200 voters casted their ballot before 10 a.m. at a Catlettsburg polling place Tuesday...
Voters head to the polls for the Kentucky primary
Girl who went viral for dressing as Queen to be guest of honor at local gala
Girl who went viral for dressing as Queen to be guest of honor at local gala