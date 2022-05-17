Booker wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Charles Booker has won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for the U.S. Senate in the Kentucky primary election, according to the Associated Press.

Booker’s victory comes after his defeat in 2020, where he narrowly lost his party’s nomination to Amy McGrath.

McGrath was later defeated by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The other Democrats in the field Tuesday were Ruth Gao, Joshua Blanton Sr. and John Merrill.

Booker will take on Sen. Rand Paul in the general election. Senator Paul is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For Kentucky primary election results >>> CLICK HERE .

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.