City Council approves funds to survey crumbling road

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation last week looked into a road crumbling into the Kanawha River.

Monday night, Charleston City Council approved more than $400,000 of city funding to begin a survey of Blaine Boulevard. The vote was a first step for residents who live along the road and hope to get it fixed.

The funds will go toward a survey done by the Army Corps of Engineers. City Council member, Pat Jones of Ward One where the road is located, said a federal grant will also help cover the cost of the survey -- an estimated $1 million.

Jones said the survey will determine how much it will cost to repair the broken road.

“I think it finally got some attention,” Jones said. “A lot of people heard me talk, but to see it and see the 14 houses and the church that you may lose, I think it opened some eyes.”

People like Robbie Hendricks, who lives along Blaine Boulevard, showed up to the City Council meeting, expressing their concern for the road they travel everyday.

“Just get a deadline date on it, get started on it. When that happens, I’ll be happy. I want to see the shovel in the dirt and get going,” Hendricks said.

He said getting the approval is a good first step.

It is unclear how much it will cost to reconstruct the area along Blaine Boulevard, although Jones said a $10 million grant would help. He said the survey conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers will also help with getting state and federal grants.

There is no timeline yet on when the survey will be conducted.

The vote comes after a WSAZ investigation last week in which WSAZ reporter Marlee Pinchok spoke with people about the issues they see along their road.

A letter from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., outlined the issues with the road, as well as the concern for the community who may lose their homes if the area is not fixed.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.