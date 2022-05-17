Advertisement

Community gets ready to welcome Noah Thompson home

The parade is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will highlight Noah and the community’s support for him.(Lawrence County Judge Executive)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Thousands are expected to come out to a homecoming rally for Noah Thompson.

Thompson, a Louisa native, has been competing on American Idol this spring and has made it to the final three.

The parade is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will highlight Noah and the community’s support for him.

There will be a concert, which will begin around 8:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County High School football stadium.

The football field gates will open at 6 p.m.

If you plan on attending the concert, the Lawrence County Tourism Commission says you cannot bring bags, purses, or coolers.

If it’s a needed device, it may be searched.

No alcohol or firearms are to be on school property.

Officials say parking is very limited on campus.

Tap here for more information on the event.

