Community gets ready to welcome Noah Thompson home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Thousands are expected to come out to a homecoming rally for Noah Thompson.

Thompson, a Louisa native, has been competing on American Idol this spring and has made it to the final three.

The parade is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will highlight Noah and the community’s support for him.

There will be a concert, which will begin around 8:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County High School football stadium.

The football field gates will open at 6 p.m.

If you plan on attending the concert, the Lawrence County Tourism Commission says you cannot bring bags, purses, or coolers.

If it’s a needed device, it may be searched.

No alcohol or firearms are to be on school property.

Officials say parking is very limited on campus.

