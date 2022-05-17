Extra eyes on truck drivers in W.Va. during International Roadcheck 2022

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Collins Family is on the move.

They will spend the next week moving from Hampton Bays, Virginia, to Missouri.

They spent most of Tuesday on the roads of West Virginia sharing the road with truckers.

“Really no complaints, no bad drivers it’s been a pretty good, safe trip so far,” James Collins said.

“My grandfather was a trucker, I always found them real courteous, always staying in the right lane, they let you know when they’re passing.”

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia hopes the Collins’ experience stays that way.

This week, transportation officers with the commission will be performing Level 1 inspections on truckers at the Interstate 64 East weigh station for International Roadcheck 2022.

The initiative is done in conjunction with other agencies across North America.

The initiative’s focus this year is on wheel ends. According to the PSC, wheel-end components support the heavy loads carried by commercial motor vehicles, maintain stability and control and are critical for braking. Violations involving wheel-end components historically account for about one-quarter of the vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadcheck.

“It makes sure the trucks driving West Virginia roads are safe and that everyone else on the road is safe,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Also making sure the trucks traveling our highways are safe and if they aren’t safe, we’ll take them off the roads until they’re safe.”

The inspections take up to an hour and though it may delay a truck driver’s route, Lane said it helps keep all drivers on the road safe.

“Anytime any truck on the road doesn’t have safe equipment or is overweight, it is a danger to the rest of the public,” she said.

“That’s why our officers will take them off the road until they meet safety standards.”

James Collins said he’s appreciative for the careful watch.

“For us, just take your time, slow down, be safe to do things,” he said.

“I think it’s great that enforcement’s out checking these trucks out making sure they’re in compliance.”

International Roadcheck 2022 goes through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Twenty-one trucks had been pulled off the roads in the first 15 hours of the initiative.

Officers found one truck carrying three boxes of marijuana Tuesday afternoon.

Today marks the start of International Roadcheck 2022. Tuesday afternoon, officers with the @wv_psc seized three boxes of marijuana from a truck driver at the I-64 EB weigh station in Putnam County. pic.twitter.com/6sGD4nQTOa — WSAZ Kim Donahue (@wibwKim) May 17, 2022

