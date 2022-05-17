Health Dept. advising camp attendees to seek medical attention

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.

Health officials say anyone who was there and is now suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, headaches or chills should seek medical attention.

The Department says the warning comes as an investigation has been launched into the event.

No other information has been released at this time.

