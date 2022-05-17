Advertisement

Keith Whitley to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Sandy Hook native Keith Whitley has been selected for the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2022.
Sandy Hook native Keith Whitley has been selected for the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2022.(Country Music Hall of Fame)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Sandy Hook native Keith Whitley has been selected for the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Whitley is known for hits like “When You Say Nothing At All,” “I’m No Stranger To The Rain” and more recently the song “Miami, My Amy” became a viral TikTok trend.

Before setting off on a solo career, he performed with Ralph Stanley and Ricky Skaggs as the Clinch Mountain Boys.

In five years, Whitley recorded a dozen top twenty singles, including five consecutive #1 hits.

He died at the age of 34 in 1989.

He will be inducted alongside Jerry Lee Lewis and music executive Joe Galante.

Whitley isn’t the only eastern Kentucky native to receive the honor recently, Ashland natives The Judds were inducted earlier this week as members of the class of 2021.

