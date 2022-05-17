Live on the Levee lineup announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The lineup for Live on the Levee has finally been released.

Live on the Levee will kick off the 2022 season on May 27 at Haddad Riverfront Park and will continue every Friday until September 2.

The Carpenter Ants will kick off the 15-week concert series.

Artists this year include local and regional favorites like Holly Forbes, Rozwell Kid, The Temptations and the Four Tops.

John Ingram’s yearly tribute returns, too.

They’ve celebrated music legends like the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.

This year, they’ll be saluting David Bowie.

You can see the lineup below.

Lineup for Live on the Levee concert series (City of Charleston)

