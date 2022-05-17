Advertisement

Man sentenced to 26 years for child pornography charges

Stock photo
Stock photo(Stock photo)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison for federal child pornography charges, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nicholas Wilds, 38, also must register as a sex offender and have 15 years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Investigators say Wilds admitted to distributing child pornography using online chat rooms.

According to the release, Wilds used an online messaging app and talked with another person about sexually abusing young children.

A search warrant turned up evidence of several hundred images of child pornography on his personal cell phone, the release states.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin

Latest News

Volunteers with the Southern Baptist Convention have been helping flood victims in Huntington...
Volunteers helping with flood cleanup
Remembering the life and legacy of Coach Ed Miller
Remembering the life and legacy of Coach Ed Miller
Top 10 Wannabee Tuesday
First Warning Forecast
Memorial car and bike show
Memorial car and bike show