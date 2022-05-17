Man sentenced to 26 years for child pornography charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison for federal child pornography charges, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nicholas Wilds, 38, also must register as a sex offender and have 15 years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Investigators say Wilds admitted to distributing child pornography using online chat rooms.

According to the release, Wilds used an online messaging app and talked with another person about sexually abusing young children.

A search warrant turned up evidence of several hundred images of child pornography on his personal cell phone, the release states.

