Nucor files more plans for steel mill in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - NUCOR Corporation announced plans in mid-January to build a state-of-the-art facility in the Apple Grove area of Mason County.

Last week, the company filed plans with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeking applications and permits for work on the site.

According to the filing, the construction is estimated to occupy 664 of the 691 acres of the site.

The county spent years trying to market the plot of land along the Ohio River off Route 2 for commercial space.

John Musgrave, director of the Mason County Development Authority came out of retirement to help bring the project to the area.

“My understanding from Nucor is they’ve ordered their equipment and about a billion and a half dollars worth they’ve ordered,” he said.

Environmental agencies will spend May and June conducting site surveys to see if there is a presence or absence of the endangered Indiana Bat or certain mussel species. The company is also considering clearing about 90 acres worth of trees.

Musgrave says they’re also looking at ways to prepare for a large workforce.

“We need housing, we need apartments, we need some trailer spaces that are temporary in nature,” he said. “We’re putting all that together, we’re collecting that information online through our website and creating a list.”

Including partnering with Marshall, Mountwest Community and Technical College, The Byrd Institute and Mason County Schools to help educate future employees.

“We’re looking at developing curriculum that will be training people not only in high school but will train those who are looking for jobs and opportunities in the steel industry,” he said.

Something else up for discussion is potential changes to Route 2. With a facility of that size, the highway will be tested with an increase in traffic and commuters.

Another element listed in the plans include the need for docks to support barges along the Ohio River serving the plant.

The report indicated, The National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) was consulted and determined there are no properties currently listed on the NRHP that would be indirectly or directly affected by the proposed work.

