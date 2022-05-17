Plea deal reached in baby murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Huntington man accused in the death of a 4-month-old baby has taken a Kennedy plea, court officials say.

The incident happened in November of 2017 in Cabell County.

According to the indictment, Zackary Gene Sparks was the parent, guardian, or custodian of the infant.

Sparks took a Kennedy plea to a second degree murder charge and a child abuse causing serious bodily injury charge in a Cabell County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Court officials say in a Kennedy plea, the defendant is considered guilty for sentencing purposes, but they do not admit guilt.

The prosecution, however, still gets to present the evidence they have against the defendant.

Sparks is due to be sentenced in June.

