Voters head to the polls for the Kentucky primary

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - For voters like Sadie Young, primary election day in Kentucky has come in the blink of an eye.

“I yelled and I said ‘Ken, it’s primary day and we forgot it.’ So that’s what happened to me,” Young said.

However, no minor setback was going to get in the way of pulling up to their local polling place at Boyd Convention and Arts Center in Catlettsburg bright and early Tuesday morning.

“Glad to be alive, glad to be here and glad to be able to vote,” Young said.

Dozens of Kentuckians started their morning with a cup of coffee and a ballot, as close to 200 people casted their votes before 10 a.m.

“We projected about a 20% turnout. We had a little rush this morning-- we had five people before we even opened at 5:55 waiting to come in and we had about 10 to 15 probably in the first 10 minutes,” Rob Langford, a county election official said.

Langford says Kentuckians have been adjusting to new machines when casting their votes.

It’s an adjustment voters like Sarah Conley say she adapted to quickly.

“You sign in on an iPad and then they give you a paper vote and then you use an ink pen to do it and then you take it to a scanner, so it’s a new set up system,” Conley said.

Until 6 Tuesday evening, Kentuckians will have the chance to cast their ballot.

Kentuckians may notice results come in a little slower Tuesday night than previous elections. The state Board of Elections cut ties with the company that provided the software to upload results from county clerk offices.

The state is now using its own system. Results will be reported county by county instead of precinct by precinct.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.