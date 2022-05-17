Advertisement

Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A professional wrestling legend is returning to the ring for his last match this summer.

Entertainment platform FITE reports “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on July 31.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Flair said.

According to an event media release, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will debut a custom-made robe and bring his one-of-a-kind showmanship to the ring.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” are scheduled to go on sale on May 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time here, and the event will also be available via streaming.

Flair’s opponent and the entire event card are expected to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.
Carrie Underwood announces concert dates
A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns

Latest News

Clifford White walks around his house that was rebuilt by the RISE flood recovery program.
WSAZ Investigates | Title Trouble
Hatfield & McCoy Homecoming Festival set for October
Hatfield & McCoy Homecoming Festival will help preserve history
Nucor
Nucor files more plans for steel mill in Mason County
A runaway tortoise is back with his family after more than 200 days on the road.
Runaway tortoise returned to family over 200 days later
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020