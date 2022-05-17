Advertisement

Saint Mary’s Medical Center Gala returns after 2 year hiatus

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saint Mary’s Medical Center had to halt their annual gala for two years due to the pandemic. Now, it’s back and better than ever.

Bradley Burck and Dr. Daniel Snavely stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their big plans for this year.

Tickets for the gala are sold out, but you can buy raffle tickets here.

