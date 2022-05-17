Sen. Rand Paul wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

(WSAZ) - Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) earned his party’s nomination Tuesday in his pursuit of a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Paul was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and is running a campaign on a message of limited government and curbed spending.

Paul defeated Arnold Blankenship, Val Fredrick, Paul Hamilton, Tami Steinfield and John Schiess in the May 17 Primary.

Former Kentucky state representative Charles Booker hopes to flip the Senate seat blue come November.

Booker won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the Kentucky Primary Election Tuesday.

Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For Kentucky primary election results >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.