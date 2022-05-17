Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) earned his party’s nomination Tuesday in his pursuit of a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Paul was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and is running a campaign on a message of limited government and curbed spending.

Paul defeated Arnold Blankenship, Val Fredrick, Paul Hamilton, Tami Steinfield and John Schiess in the May 17 Primary.

Former Kentucky state representative Charles Booker hopes to flip the Senate seat blue come November.

Booker won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the Kentucky Primary Election Tuesday.

Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For Kentucky primary election results >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.
Carrie Underwood announces concert dates
A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS backlogs causing massive delays in processing returns

Latest News

The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the...
Health Dept. advising camp attendees to seek medical attention
Harold Rogers has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional...
Incumbent Rogers wins Republican nomination for U.S. House
Charles Booker
Booker wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Celebration held for 'American Idol' finalist Noah Thompson
Celebration held for 'American Idol' finalist Noah Thompson