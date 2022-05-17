Volunteers helping with flood cleanup

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a week after the May 6 flood in Huntington, the effort to clean up and get back to normal is far from over.

Volunteers from all over Kentucky with the Southern Baptist Convention have been helping with cleanup since Wednesday.

“We’re just serving the Lord,” team leader Roger Whitehead said. “We’re trying to be his hands and feet.”

They’ve been helping those affected anyway they can, using elbow grease and prayer.

“In some houses, we rip out sheetrock so we can get into the walls and make sure mold doesn’t grow,” Whitehead said. “We remove appliances. We pump water out of basements. We can’t come and fix their house back to the way it was, but we can get it started to the point where they’re ready to go back with it.”

Monday they helped clear debris out of Janet Garten’s house.

“I don’t think there are words that you could put into place to express my gratitude,” Garten said.

Those workers are among the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

That organization and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division are evaluating the damage.

The executive director of VOAD says their volunteers are gathering information for the state and FEMA to help determine if the level of damage crosses the threshold for federal assistance.

Anyone in need of flood relief assistance can call the VOAD office at 304-553-0927. A worker has been assigned fulltime to monitor calls made to that number. They say a case worker will immediately start addressing callers’ needs.

