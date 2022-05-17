Advertisement

Wednesday starts bright ends with thunder

Wednesday weather all about location and timing of late day-night showers
By Tony Franklin NBC29 News
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Tuesday of wall to wall sunshine came up just shy of earning Top 10 status when afternoon clouds crashed the blue sky party. Despite the field of friendly cumulus clouds, the day featured a warm high in the low 80s.  As a sidebar those clouds did enhance the sky viewing when rays of sun were bent into a fan-like array known as a crepuscular formation. By sunset a reddish tint to the twilight was expected to provide a booster shot of WOW to the evening dusk.

Wednesday will dawn comfy enough with fair skies and cool temperatures in the 50s (few 40s across the open country-side). By late day and the evening hours a thundershower risk will ensue and with it will come some localized ponding of water issues. Highs will make it back to the 80s.

Thursday will see early showers pull away as the southwest wind kicks its heels up to 25 mph. Highs will aim for the 70s before a shot of heat arrives Friday and Saturday when highs get close to 90!

Saturday night a cold front will pass with showers and thunder before a cooler brand of air arrives for Sunday and Monday when highs will trend back into the 70s and lows could dip into the 40s.

