COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 additional deaths, 440 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 18, 2022, there are currently 1,795 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been two deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,905 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Kanawha County and a 60-year old male from Berkeley County.

As of Wednesday, 23 counties are color-coded yellow on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a slight increase in the infection rate. The rest of the map is color-coded green, indicating a low infection rate.

There are currently 14,861 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 4,882 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

Right now, 149 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 22 have been admitted to the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

DHHR data shows one pediatric COVID-19 positive patient in the hospital.

498,970 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

DHHR data shows, 474,288 West Virginians have received a booster vaccine dose.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (16), Berkeley (122), Boone (16), Braxton (7), Brooke (19), Cabell (85), Calhoun (1), Clay (3), Doddridge (3), Fayette (55), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (48), Hampshire (17), Hancock (22), Hardy (15), Harrison (92), Jackson (13), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (219), Lewis (15), Lincoln (12), Logan (47), Marion (78), Marshall (31), Mason (25), McDowell (10), Mercer (54), Mineral (19), Mingo (13), Monongalia (140), Monroe (18), Morgan (10), Nicholas (32), Ohio (52), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (27), Putnam (71), Raleigh (137), Randolph (15), Ritchie (14), Roane (7), Summers (4), Taylor (15), Tucker (5), Tyler (6), Upshur (21), Wayne (30), Webster (2), Wetzel (5), Wirt (4), Wood (21), Wyoming (17). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

