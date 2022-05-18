Father arrested after 4-month-old found with ‘suspicious injuries’

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces child neglect charges after his 4-month-old child suffered injuries, including fractured ribs, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Blevins, 32, was arrested Wednesday in Danville, West Virginia, in Boone County by Kanawha and Boone sheriffs’ deputies.

According to the KCSO, deputies investigated early this month after reports of an infant at CAMC Women and Children’s Division with suspicious injuries, including “fractured ribs and several other bone fractures consistent with being abused.”

The child’s mother told detectives Blevins had been “too rough” with the infant, and Blevins admitted he had been “a little too rough” with his child.

Facing child neglect causing injury charges, Blevins was arraigned by a Boone County magistrate. He’s being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

