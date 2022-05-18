Huskies heading back to states

FALLING ROCK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Herbert Hoover Huskies are heading back to Little Creek Park and it’s not for a picnic. They beat Philip Barbour 9-0 Tuesday night to win the regional series in two games. They are the defending Class AA champions, have won five state titles since 2014 and the last four.

Also making plans for the state tournament is Lincoln County who topped Ripley 16-8, Winfield swept Scott and Shady Spring beat Wyoming East to advance as well. The WVSSAC softball tournament is May 25-26 in South Charleston. Here are the highlights from the Huskies win.

