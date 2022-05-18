Journey through Parenthood | Breastfeeding your baby

(WSAZ) -- Melanie Shafer speaks with experts about the basics of breastfeeding and the process of restarting breastfeeding after a gap.

Resources:

Appalachian Breastfeeding Network 24-Hour Hotline: 888-588-3423 (Open 24 hours, free to anyone)

Appalachian Breastfeeding Network Texting Service: Text “BFHOTLINE” to 839863 (Open 8am - 7pm)

Appalachian Breastfeeding Network Lactation Resource Database: CLICK HERE

Ohio Breastfeeding Alliance Breastfeeding Database: CLICK HERE

Human Milk Banking Association of North America Find a Milk Bank: CLICK HERE

OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank: 614-566-0630

Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine’s 2017 Position Statement on Informal Breast Milk Sharing for the Term Healthy Infant: CLICK HERE

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.