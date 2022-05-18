Advertisement

Marshall University Thrift Store to open for flood victims

(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday, the doors of the Marshall University Thrift Store will be opened for Huntington flood victims and everything inside will have no price tag.

The University says the store will be open from 5 to 8 p.m., May 23 to anyone affected by the damaging flooding event on May 6.

Everything will be free.

“Though our store is typically open only to students, we are a part of the greater Huntington family, as well,” said Parsons-White. “So many have gone through such a catastrophic event, it is only right that we reach out to those who have suffered loss.”

After the most recent Green Move Out on campus, the store received 60 bins of donated items that need to be sorted.

“As you can imagine, this is quite a large undertaking,” said Parsons-White. “I believe that calling on the community to volunteer will give the public a view of the university and our programs they would not typically see. This volunteer opportunity will give the public direct access to the thrift store and allow them to experience how it operates.”

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to prep the store, which is located at 331 Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. Lunch will be provided.

The University says more volunteers will be needed from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. to help with the flood relief event.

To sign up to volunteer, CLICK HERE.

The thrift store officially opened in September 2021 and helps alleviate student needs by providing access to items at a reduced cost throughout the semester. Green Move Out events, which are donation drives sponsored by Housing and Residence Life at the end of each semester, help reduce the waste haul at move-out by as much as 50 percent.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
The 'American Idol' finalist performed Tuesday night before a capacity crowd.
Thousands welcome Noah Thompson home
The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the...
Officials suspect 100+ sick due to Norovirus
A homeowner reached out to WSAZ after not being able to get a title for his home that was...
WSAZ Investigates | Title Trouble

Latest News

WVDOH accepts bids for 20 projects including I-64 Culloden Interchange
fwf
first warning forecast
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith says the 54 ballots in question came in the day after...
Misplaced ballots to be counted in canvass
Woman arrested, accused of soliciting minor