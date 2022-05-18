Marshall University Thrift Store to open for flood victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday, the doors of the Marshall University Thrift Store will be opened for Huntington flood victims and everything inside will have no price tag.

The University says the store will be open from 5 to 8 p.m., May 23 to anyone affected by the damaging flooding event on May 6.

Everything will be free.

“Though our store is typically open only to students, we are a part of the greater Huntington family, as well,” said Parsons-White. “So many have gone through such a catastrophic event, it is only right that we reach out to those who have suffered loss.”

After the most recent Green Move Out on campus, the store received 60 bins of donated items that need to be sorted.

“As you can imagine, this is quite a large undertaking,” said Parsons-White. “I believe that calling on the community to volunteer will give the public a view of the university and our programs they would not typically see. This volunteer opportunity will give the public direct access to the thrift store and allow them to experience how it operates.”

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to prep the store, which is located at 331 Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. Lunch will be provided.

The University says more volunteers will be needed from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. to help with the flood relief event.

The thrift store officially opened in September 2021 and helps alleviate student needs by providing access to items at a reduced cost throughout the semester. Green Move Out events, which are donation drives sponsored by Housing and Residence Life at the end of each semester, help reduce the waste haul at move-out by as much as 50 percent.

