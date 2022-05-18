Misplaced ballots to be counted in canvass

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- There are 54 absentee ballots still in play in the primary election in Cabell County.

Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith says the 54 ballots in question came in the day after Election Day.

They were put in a ballot box lock.

Those absentee ballots, along with the provisional ballots, were supposed to be taken to the Elections office for the canvass Monday, but a staffer mistakenly forgot to take the absentees.

Smith says the staffer noticed this Tuesday morning when they came into work.

“It was an error we made and we are fixing it,” Smith told WSAZ.

The provisional ballots were part of the canvass on Monday.

The 54 absentee ballots in question will be counted Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Cabell County Courthouse.

