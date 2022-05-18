Advertisement

Sheriff’s office asking for help finding missing man

Scott Hattis was last seen leaving his job at the 6th Avenue Sheetz in Huntington on Wednesday,...
Scott Hattis was last seen leaving his job at the 6th Avenue Sheetz in Huntington on Wednesday, May 11.(WSAZ with permission)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is hoping tips from the public can help them find a man with autism who has been missing for a week.

Investigators say Scott Hattis was last seen leaving his job at the 6th Avenue Sheetz in Huntington last Wednesday, May 11.

Hattis is autistic and had been staying at the Huntington City Mission.

The sheriff’s office says he’s been without his medication, and all his belongings are still at the mission.

The city mission executive director tells WSAZ the mission staff that worked closely with Hattis are extremely concerned. They say it’s very much out of character for him to disappear like this, and he’s the kind of guy who’d tell someone even if he was just going across the street.

The sheriff’s office says when he was last seen, he was wearing his Sheetz uniform, had a bright green drawstring bag, and was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 304-526-8444.

