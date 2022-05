HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Spring Fest is at West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton on Friday from noon-9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The cost for is $5, and kids 10-years-old and under can get in for free.

Click here for more information about Spring Fest.

