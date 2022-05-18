Storage unit theft caught on camera

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office released photos and videos Wednesday hoping to identify a man accused in connection to a burglary at a storage unit in Ona.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened May 6 at the Storage Units by Midland Car Wash on Route 60.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hatfield at 304-634-4672.

The sheriff’s office released the following videos of the incident caught on surveillance video:

