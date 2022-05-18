Advertisement

Storage unit theft caught on camera

Cabell County Sheriff's Office releases photos and videos of a theft at a storage unit location...
Cabell County Sheriff's Office releases photos and videos of a theft at a storage unit location in Ona.(Cabell County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office released photos and videos Wednesday hoping to identify a man accused in connection to a burglary at a storage unit in Ona.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened May 6 at the Storage Units by Midland Car Wash on Route 60.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hatfield at 304-634-4672.

The sheriff’s office released the following videos of the incident caught on surveillance video:

