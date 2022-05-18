Advertisement

Students invent edible tortilla tape to hold food inside wraps

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)
By WBAL
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new invention that may help make some meals less messy.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have designed “Tastee Tape.”

It’s an adhesive that makes sure all the items inside wraps like burritos stay locked instead of falling all over your plate.

The tape is made from food-grade fibrous scaffold and an edible adhesive, and it’s safe to eat.

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)

“Tastee Tape” is clear, but the researchers added blue dye to it in these photos to illustrate how it can be used.

The creators are applying for a patent, so they aren’t disclosing the tape’s formula.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River
Epidemiologists with the Scioto County Health Department now suspect norovirus is what caused...
Dozens sickened from norovirus after attending camp
The 'American Idol' finalist performed Tuesday night before a capacity crowd.
Thousands welcome Noah Thompson home
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
A homeowner reached out to WSAZ after not being able to get a title for his home that was...
WSAZ Investigates | Title Trouble

Latest News

Tracking showers and heat
First Warning Forecast
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
The Culloden Interchange will add an exit in between Hurricane and Milton on I-64.
Culloden Interchange plans to relieve I-64 traffic in Hurricane and Milton
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man