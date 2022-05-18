Advertisement

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
The incident happened in November of 2017 in Cabell County.
Plea deal reached in baby murder case
The 'American Idol' finalist performed Tuesday night before a capacity crowd.
Thousands welcome Noah Thompson home
The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the...
Health Dept. advising camp attendees to seek medical attention

Latest News

Russia's invasion of Ukraine shifted public opinion toward joining NATO.
Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO
Chandler Jones, 26, from Baltimore County, who will graduate this spring from the University...
With Roe in doubt, some fear tech surveillance of pregnancy
Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during formula shortage....
Moms donate breast milk amid formula shortage
Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween