Massie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House, 4th Congressional District

(WSAZ) - The incumbent has won the 2022 Republican primary for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Thomas Massie defeated three Republican challengers Tuesday.

Massie has represented Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District since 2012.

Massie will face democrat Matthew Lehman in the general election

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

