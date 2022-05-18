Advertisement

Massie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House, 4th Congressional District

(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - The incumbent has won the 2022 Republican primary for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Thomas Massie defeated three Republican challengers Tuesday.

Massie has represented Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District since 2012.

Massie will face democrat Matthew Lehman in the general election

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For Kentucky primary election results >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
Both suspects arrested in gas station robbery, connected to Huntington robbery
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River
“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.
Carrie Underwood announces concert dates
A flagger was struck by a motorcycle windshield Monday morning.
Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin

Latest News

The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the...
Health Dept. advising camp attendees to seek medical attention
Harold Rogers has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional...
Incumbent Rogers wins Republican nomination for U.S. House
Charles Booker
Booker wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Sen. Rand Paul wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate