Advertisement

Woman arrested, accused of soliciting minor

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY. W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Fenwick, West Virginia has been arrested after an investigation into the solicitation of a minor, according to the Nicholas County Sherriff’s Office.

The criminal complaint states that between March and April of 2022, Amber Nichole Smarr sent several nude pictures and videos to a juvenile.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports Smarr has been charged with five counts of solicitation of a minor and five counts of distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor.

She was arrested on May 17 and posted bond.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River
A woman has been reported missing from Cabell County.
UPDATE | Missing woman found
The 'American Idol' finalist performed Tuesday night before a capacity crowd.
Thousands welcome Noah Thompson home
The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the...
Officials suspect 100+ sick due to Norovirus
A homeowner reached out to WSAZ after not being able to get a title for his home that was...
WSAZ Investigates | Title Trouble

Latest News

WVDOH accepts bids for 20 projects including I-64 Culloden Interchange
fwf
first warning forecast
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith says the 54 ballots in question came in the day after...
Misplaced ballots to be counted in canvass
Marshall University Thrift Store to open for flood victims