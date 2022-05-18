Woman arrested, accused of soliciting minor

NICHOLAS COUNTY. W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Fenwick, West Virginia has been arrested after an investigation into the solicitation of a minor, according to the Nicholas County Sherriff’s Office.

The criminal complaint states that between March and April of 2022, Amber Nichole Smarr sent several nude pictures and videos to a juvenile.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports Smarr has been charged with five counts of solicitation of a minor and five counts of distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor.

She was arrested on May 17 and posted bond.

Further information has not been released.

