WVDOH accepts bids for 20 projects including I-64 Culloden Interchange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An approximately $32 million project to build a new interchange on Interstate 64 near Culloden is among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The project will connect US 60 in Culloden with I-64 between Hurricane and Milton.

“This project should relieve some of the congestion at the Hurricane exit and create better access to the businesses in the Culloden area,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Construction.

The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

The May 17 letting included the following projects:

Marlinton traffic signals (Pocahontas County)

Culloden Interchange (Cabell County) (Roads to Prosperity)

Rupert sidewalk interchange (Greenbrier County)

Statewide pavement markings

East River Mountain guardrail cable (Mercer County)

Barksdale to Sandstone paving (Summers County)

Porterwood to Moore Station paving (Tucker County)

Romney paving (Hampshire County)

Inwood paving (Berkeley County)

Corridor H guardrail upgrade (Hardy County)

Holden Bridge to Fountain Place Mall paving (Logan County)

Slate Road slide repair with piling wall (Wood County)

Shinnston sidewalk, pedestrian and bike facilities (Harrison County)

Highland Trace Road paving (Greenbrier County)

Anmoore Bridge overpass cleaning and painting (Harrison County)

Moorefield paving (Hardy County)

Baker to McCauley Bridge paving (Hardy County)

Bulltown to Falls Mill Road paving

Institute lighting (Kanawha County)

Millesons Mill Bridge cleaning and painting (Hampshire County)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.