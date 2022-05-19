Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epidemiologists with the Scioto County Health Department now suspect norovirus is what caused...
Dozens sickened from norovirus after attending camp
The 'American Idol' finalist performed Tuesday night before a capacity crowd.
Thousands welcome Noah Thompson home
A homeowner reached out to WSAZ after not being able to get a title for his home that was...
WSAZ Investigates | Title Trouble
The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River
Woman arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Latest News

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions