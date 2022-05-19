$1.5 Billion in funding announced to help combat overdose epidemic

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a State Opioid Response (SOR) grant funding opportunity that will provide nearly $1.5 billion to states and territories to help address the country’s opioid addiction and overdose epidemic.

President Joe Biden, during his State of the Union, said beating the opioid epidemic was a pillar of his Unity Agenda.

“The State Opioid Response grant program delivers crucial aid to states and territories to help address in the crisis of overdose and death in our nation’s communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “And, in line with HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy, this funding helps facilitate state- and territory-level efforts to ensure the full continuum of prevention, harm reduction, treatment and long-term recovery supports are in place and accessible to all who need them.”

The SOR grant program provides formula funding to states and territories to increase access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), as well as to support prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services for OUD and other substance use disorders.

The SOR program also supports care for stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine.

Officials say the SOR program helps reduce overdose deaths and close the gap in treatment needed across the country by giving states and territories flexibility in funding evidence-based practices.

According to a release, overdose deaths have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that more than 105,000 people died from overdose in the 12 months ending in October 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period.

“At this time, less than 1 out of 10 people in the United States who need addiction care get it. That is why, President Biden released a National Drug Control Strategy to beat the overdose epidemic by going after its drivers: untreated addiction and drug trafficking,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). “Today we are delivering on key parts of our Strategy through this new funding, which will expand access to treatment for substance use disorder and prevent overdoses, while we also work to reduce the supply of illicit drugs in our communities and dismantle drug trafficking.”

People searching for treatment to address substance use issues can find options by tapping here or by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.