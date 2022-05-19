Drivers frustrated by high gas prices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gas prices in West Virginia are now sitting at an average of $4.38, according to Lynda Lambert, a spokesperson for AAA.

And she said nationwide the average is $4.56.

“Crude oil has been consistently over $100 a barrel,” Lambert said. “When the market closed today it was at $109 a barrel. That is due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and all the volatility and uncertainty in the market because of that conflict.”

When Hunter Castleberry pulled up to the gas station in front of the Piggly Wiggly on Spring Street in Charleston, he said he wasn’t looking forward to the chunk of change coming out of his pocket.

“It hurts every time I see it. Like, I mean, it’s awful. it just keeps going up. Seems like there’s no end in sight.”

Castleberry isn’t the only one unhappy with the prices. When Lisa Westfall pulled up to the pump, she said prices have gotten out of hand.

“OMG, no way this is ridiculous,” Westfall said.

AAA said it’s hard to predict what could happen with gas prices but are encouraging everyone to consolidate their trips and try to drive a car with the best mileage available to them.

